UK send long-range 'Storm Shadow' missiles to Ukraine

BRITISH DEFENCE SECRETARY Ben Wallace told the House of Commons today that the UK is sending Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, something which the United States has refused to do so far.

Storm shadow missiles are long-range cruise missiles, developed by the British, which have a firing range over 500 kilometers and have been requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for some time.

The US and other countries have expressed worries over the donation of these weapons due to the protentional risk that Ukraine could target inside Russia and increase tensions in the area.

Secretary Wallace told the British parliament that he and Prime Minister Sunak have decided to provide “longer-range capabilities” to Ukraine due to the recent success of their anti-air attacks and the continued reports of Russia attacking civilian targets.

“Today I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.” Secretary Wallace said.

It is understood that the missiles might already be within Ukraine, as Wallace confirmed some may be in the country or are either making their way to the country.

The Kremlin warned the UK that if they decided to send such missiles, it would result in “an adequate response from our military”.

Secretary Wallace said “The donations of these weapon systems gives Ukraine the best chance to defend themselves against Russia’s continued brutality especially the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which is against international law.”

The missile, which can be operated in extreme conditions, has been used by British and French forces in the Gulf, Iraq and Libya.

The UK is the second largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine, and is now the first country to provide long-range missile weapon systems to Zelenskyy.

Labour MP John Healey said that the party welcome the “vital, new miltary support as Ukraine prepare for their expected counter-offensive”.

“The use of Storm Shadow will allow Ukraine to push back Russian forces based within Ukrainian sovereign territory,” Wallace added.

Wallace said the government will not comment on the limitations that have been placed on the use of the missiles publicly but reiterated that “none of this would be needed” if Russia would withdraw from Ukraine.

Earlier today, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs time before they begin a much-anticipated counter-offensive though, Ukrainian defence minister confirmed that preparations were “coming to an end”.

Zelenskyy expressed worry over the amount of people they would lose, calling it “unacceptable” and said the country needs to wait.

Additional Reporting from © AFP 2023