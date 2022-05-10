Northern Ireland leaders speak with UK Prime Minister over Executive formation

The seven-day trial will be heard in Court 13 at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London

NORTHERN IRELAND’S POLITICAL leaders have spoken with Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid a stalemate over forming a new Stormont Executive.

The DUP has urged the UK government to act on its concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol before it enters an Executive, while Sinn Féin has called for a fresh team of ministers to be nominated now.

Following the historic election result at the weekend, Sinn Féin is now the largest party at Stormont and entitled to nominate the first nationalist or republican First Minister.

However the DUP must nominate a deputy First Minister to serve alongside in the joint office.

Spoke to Boris Johnson this morning. Reminded him that the DUPs refusal to form an executive is punishing the public, leaving workers & families high and dry. The public here can’t be a pawn in the British Governments game of chicken with the EU. Time to form an Executive now. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) May 10, 2022

Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader, Michelle O’Neill, said she pressed Johnson on the importance of a new Executive being formed.

She tweeted that, during her call with the Prime Minister, she told him the DUP’s “refusal to form an Executive is punishing the public, leaving workers and families high and dry”.

Jeffrey Donaldson said that, during his call with the Prime Minister, he “reiterated our position that we cannot nominate to an Executive until decisive action is taken on the protocol”.

Spoke to the Prime Minister this morning and reiterated our position that we cannot nominate to an Executive until decisive action is taken on the Protocol. Will listen carefully to what is said today in Parliament on the Queens Speech but am clear that action must follow words. — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) May 10, 2022



Hours ahead of the Queen’s Speech, Donaldson said he will “listen carefully to what is said today in Parliament”, but warned “action must follow words”.

British Foreign Secretary will reportedly move to discard large portions of the Northern Ireland Protocol after giving up on Brexit negotiations with the EU.

The Times of London has reported officials working for Liz Truss have drawn up draft legislation to unilaterally remove the need for checks on all goods being sent from Britain for use in Northern Ireland.

The bill would override the protocol agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019 and mean the UK had breached its obligations under the Brexit agreement.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also spoke to Johnson today. He wrote on Twitter that unilateral action on the protocol should be avoided.