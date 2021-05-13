Stormont ministers to discuss possible return of international travel (and hugging)

THE STORMONT EXECUTIVE will discuss Covid-19 regulations around international travel to and from Northern Ireland when it meets today.

First Minister Arlene Foster said yesterday that it would be “absolutely wrong” to judge on what ministers could decide, but added that it is “safe to say” international travel would be discussed.

The DUP leader also referred to the possibility of people being allowed to hug again, saying that Stormont noted developments in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that people in England will be able to hug each other “with caution” from 17 May.

“We will want to discuss that [today], it is something we are discussing today amongst ourselves as well,” Foster said.

“We know that there is a lot of people who have been waiting for that time, I know certainly I have in terms of my own mother, so I am looking forward to being able to have those discussions.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also expressed a positive note around the possible loosening of restrictions.

“We are hoping that we’ll be able to make some progress around all these things, we are in a really good place in terms of the pandemic, we are winning,” she said.

“The Covid vaccine continues to be first class, so if things keep moving in the right direction we hope to be able to lift even more of the restrictions that are in place and get back to some sense of normality.”