WE’RE FAST APPROACHING THE literal eleventh hour, with the deadline for forming a new Northern Ireland Executive set to be hit at midnight.

After that, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is legally bound to call another election. Technically, legislation could be amended to give the parties another few weels but Heaton-Harrs has pledged to call an election, likely to be held in December.

The reason for the impasse is the DUP, which is refusing to engage with the process in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol. The DUP is opposing the nomination of speakers in the Assembly and without speakers the Assembly cannot function.

In one final effort, the Assembly has been recalled for the fouth time in the six months since the election and is due to meet at 12pm.

We’ll have regular updates here this afternoon and throughout the evening and indeed confirmation of an election if that.