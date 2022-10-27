Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WE’RE FAST APPROACHING THE literal eleventh hour, with the deadline for forming a new Northern Ireland Executive set to be hit at midnight.
After that, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is legally bound to call another election. Technically, legislation could be amended to give the parties another few weels but Heaton-Harrs has pledged to call an election, likely to be held in December.
The reason for the impasse is the DUP, which is refusing to engage with the process in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol. The DUP is opposing the nomination of speakers in the Assembly and without speakers the Assembly cannot function.
In one final effort, the Assembly has been recalled for the fouth time in the six months since the election and is due to meet at 12pm.
We’ll have regular updates here this afternoon and throughout the evening and indeed confirmation of an election if that.
Jim Alister, leader of the Traditional Unionist Party (TUV), starts by declaring “How dare unionists stand up for themselves?”
He says sovereignty is the “fundamental issue” with the Protocol.
“It’s about the fact that we are subject to foreign laws,” he says.
Alister directs a message to Secretary of State Chris Heaten-Harris that he, as TUV leader, will be there to “stiffen the resolve and make sure unionism does not roll over” in the event of an election, before drawing some shouts when by finishing with a final call.
He adds that Heaten-HArris should be “making sure that the Union rules in Northern Ireland, not the EU”, but that he is “failing miserably in that job”.
“No surrender is not just an historic slogan. It’s a present day necessity in opposing this union’s dismantling,” he says, drawing shouts of disagreement in the chamber.
On the SDLP side, Matthew O’Toole says it is as “nihilist as it is untrue” to say that a devolved government can’t deliver for Northern Ireland.
He says people’s “trust in politics has fallen even further” due to the crisis, while “their lives have gotten harder”.
“My party isn’t responsible for that mess. But I’m ashamed by it. I’m ashamed of this place because unlike others in this chamber, I’m capable of shame.”
UUP leader Doug Beattie warns members that they will be facing “anger” if they return to the polls.
“There’s an awful lot of anger in here today and I can understand that, but I have to say the anger in here today is absolutely nothing compared to the anger that resides on the streets, the towns and the villages of Northern Ireland.
“I guess we’re all going to feel a little bit of that anger in the next six or seven, seven weeks. It’s gonna be fun.”
In her party’s contribution, Alliance leader Naomi Long told the house that the restoration of the executive is vital as many “public services are “on their knees”, while those that aren’t “are teetering on the brink”.
She said that “nobody cared” who occupied the chair of speaker, only that it could be filled so that MLAs can “do the jobs that we were elected to do and serve the public to the fullest of our ability”.
Back in the Assembly, Paul Givan, for the DUP, said the recall is “another flawed and failed attempt at trying to form a new executive”.
Each time they had reentered the parliament unionist members had found their mandate “disrespected”, criticising his counterparts in Sinn Féin and Alliance.
“Power sharing if it has to mean anything has to be about consensus and not contempt,” Givan said.
Outside the parliament, the DUP have been holding a press conference, where Jeffresy Donaldson has been adamant that “Unionists will never accept joint authority”, as indicated by governments in London and Dublin.
“Unionists will never accept joint authority.”@J_Donaldson_MP : “If the Irish Gov think by threatening me & my party with joint authority they are deluded”@BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/w4jkP29qDu— Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) October 27, 2022
This is Eoghan Dalton here taking you through the “last-ditch” attempt to recall the Assembly.
Sinn Féin leader Michelle O’Neill starts proceedings, saying that the public will be “watching bewildered” as they see the continued impasse.
She says civil servants have been “left in an impossible position” where come midnight they will be expected to run essential public services “and yet have no budget and no powers to do so”.
O’Neill blasted the DU, claiming they are “continuing to deny and disrespect” the outcome of the general election earlier this year.
“The DUP want yesterday. It’s no longer available to you,” O’Neill says.
Concluding her address, she warns that there will not be a return to direct rule, with the “alternative to power sharing joint authority between London and Dublin”.
