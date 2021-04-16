#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 16 April 2021
Advertisement

Stormont ministers accuse DUP of ‘obstructing’ north-south meetings on languages and transport

DUP leader Arlene Foster has claimed today’s meeting did not happen due to a timing issue.

By Press Association Friday 16 Apr 2021, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 5,326 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5412658
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Northern Ireland Deputy first Minister Michelle O'Neill.
Image: Niall Carson
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Northern Ireland Deputy first Minister Michelle O'Neill.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Northern Ireland Deputy first Minister Michelle O'Neill.
Image: Niall Carson

THE DUP HAS been accused of “obstructing” north-south institutions by Sinn Féin, SDLP, and Alliance ministers of the Stormont Executive.

Sinn Féin and the SDLP say the DUP failed to nominate a unionist minister to attend two North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) sectoral meetings in recent weeks, which prevented them from going ahead.

Alliance leader Naomi Long added her criticism, describing the situation as “simply unacceptable”.

One accompanying minister from the opposing political view must attend NSMC meetings to allow them to proceed.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon (SDLP) said an NSMC transport meeting due today could not go ahead due to no unionist minister having been nominated.

DUP leader Arlene Foster later claimed the meeting did not happen due to a timing issue and insisted it would take place in the future.

arlene-foster-libel-proceedings First Minister Arlene Foster arriving at her offices at Stormont this week. Source: PA

It is understood that Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has asked the head of the civil service to ascertain if all ministers are continuing to participate in north-south ministerial structures.

The next scheduled NSMC sectoral meeting is set to take place on 28 April and will concern agriculture. The Stormont Agriculture Minister is Edwin Poots of the DUP.

Languages and transport meeting bypassed

Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said an NSMC languages meeting was cancelled on 31 March because a unionist minister was not in attendance. She said that important decisions on languages had been due to take place then.

The PA news agency understands that Hargey wrote to the Stormont Executive earlier this week to express her disappointment at the situation.

“I raised the failure of a DUP minister to attend the languages meeting at yesterday’s Executive meeting,” she said.

I made it clear that this was unacceptable.

“Properly functioning north-south structures are critical to the successful operation of the Good Friday Agreement framework.

Unionist ministers do not get to cherry-pick which meetings or structures they want to participate in, it’s an obligation and must be fulfilled.

Mallon accused Foster of having “failed to fulfil her ministerial requirement” by not nominating a unionist minister to attend the latest meeting on transport.

“Today the DUP have once again blocked the proceeding of an important north-south ministerial meeting,” she said.

“Irish Government Minister Eamon Ryan and I were waiting to join our meeting, which was blocked from proceeding because no accompanying unionist minister would make themselves available.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Long, who serves as justice minister, tweeted: “This is the second NSMC meeting in as many weeks to be obstructed in this way.

“Simply unacceptable. Another reason why the binary structures need reform. Ministers shouldn’t need ‘minders’ from ‘the other sort’ to proceed with business. Blatantly sectarian and another veto.”

Objection to the Northern Ireland protocol

The Executive is made up of five DUP ministers, four Sinn Fein ministers, and one from each of the UUP, SDLP and Alliance party.

In February, the DUP warned that north-south relationships will be “impacted” by their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol governing post-Brexit arrangements.

The party also pledged to oppose all protocol-related measures in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Foster said today’s meeting did not happen due to an issue with dates and said it would take place in the future.

“We’ve made our position very clear in relation to the Protocol and the fact that we believe the Protocol needs to be dealt with so that there is balance in the Belfast Agreement,” she told the BBC.

But the date of today wasn’t something that we could meet with and, as you know, all of these meetings take place in agreement, and the agenda wasn’t agreed, nothing was agreed for the meeting today between the different parties. So it’s something that will happen, it will happen in the future.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie