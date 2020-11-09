#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 9 November 2020
Advertisement

Stormont ministers meeting tonight to consider relaxing Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland

A four-week circuit-break lockdown that has forced the closure of much of the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland is due to end on Thursday.

By Press Association Monday 9 Nov 2020, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 9,017 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5261559
First minister Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images
First minister Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill
First minister Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images

A MEETING OF the Stormont executive has reconvened to consider the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Ministers in the powersharing executive adjourned the meeting today to seek further data on the likely impact of the easing of some restrictions, including the reopening of restaurants without alcohol being sold.

A four-week circuit-break lockdown that has forced the closure of much of the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland is due to end on Thursday.

With hospitals still under sustained pressure dealing with Covid-19 admissions, ministers are set to extend some of the restrictions for a further two weeks.

However, they are considering relaxing some measures. It is understood these could allow cafes and restaurants to reopen, but without alcohol being sold.

Representatives from the hospitality sector have criticised that suggestion, insisting the inability to sell alcohol would make trading unviable.

Leading Belfast restaurateur Michael Deane called the proposal “crazy”.

“Where does that leave us to go?” he asked. “Absolutely devastating and I think it is criminal, I think it is absolutely stupid.”

Other critics of the measures being considered by the DUP/Sinn Fein-led coalition included DUP MP Ian Paisley.

He accused the executive of taking decisions for the “optics”, in order to make the administration look good.

Paisley questioned the evidential basis for claiming the ban on alcohol in restaurants would drive down infection rates.

“It’s like saying you can open a hairdresser but you can’t use a comb,” he told the BBC.

“Seriously, what’s the evidence for that?”

It is understood the executive is also considering extending the closure of pubs that do not sell food for a further two weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ministers are also assessing whether close-contact services, such as hairdressers and beauticians, could be allowed to resume, as long as strict restrictions are observed.

At Monday’s remote executive meeting, which lasted about an hour and 20 minutes, ministers requested further analysis on these proposals.

It is understood chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young then worked to pull together evidence related to the specific moves.

Ministers reconvened this evening to consider the information.

It is understood any decisions will be announced in the Assembly chamber by First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie