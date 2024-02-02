Advertisement
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill (right) and MLA Conor Murphy speaking to the media in Belfast on Wednesday Alamy Stock Photo
The North

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill on cusp of becoming NI First Minister as Stormont to return tomorrow

Speaker of the Stormont Assembly will meet with all party whips at midday today to discuss the arrangements for the sitting.
29 minutes ago

SINN FÉIN’S MICHELLE O’Neill is set to be the First Minister as the DUP has iven the green light for the recall of the Stormont Assembly tomorrow. 

The announcement from party leader Jeffrey Donaldson came after two pieces of legislation contained in the UK government’s deal to resurrect devolution were fast-tracked through the House of Commons yesterday.

The two motions were approved by MPs without the need for a formal vote.

While the Lords debated the measures outlined in the UK government’s Strengthening the Union command paper they will not deliberate on the legislation until 13 February.

The statutory instruments will not become law until after peers have had their say.

Donaldson yesterday said he had written to the outgoing Speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey to confirm his party was prepared to end its two-year blockade on the institutions.

In a letter to all MLAs yesterday evening, Maskey said the Assembly is summoned to meet tomorrow at 1pm. 

He will meet with all party whips at midday today to discuss the arrangements for the sitting. 

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane told BBC’s The View last night that “throughout the past number of weeks and months, there have been a lot of distractions”. 

“The important part is that we have an Assmbly, we have an Executive, we have the north-south bodies,” he said. 

The DUP has agreed to drop its two-year blockade of Stormont in exchange for the UK government measures aimed at addressing its concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements that created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The return of Stormont will see the Treasury release a £3.3 billion (€3.85 billion) package to support under-pressure public services in Northern Ireland.

The financial package, announced by the UK government before Christmas, includes money to settle the demands of striking public sector workers in the region this year.

Includes reporting by Press Association

Hayley Halpin
