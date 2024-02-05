Varadkar to meet Sunak and new Stormont leaders during Belfast visit today

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and leaders of Northern Ireland’s powersharing executive during a visit to Belfast today.

The visit comes as Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill made history on Saturday by becoming the first nationalist First Minister.

The Stormont institutions were restored last week following a deal between Sunak’s government and the DUP to allay unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Varadkar will meet with Sunak, O’Neill, the DUP’s Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey, along with members of the Executive and the SDLP.

Sunak is due to be meeting O’Neill and Little-Pengelly today.

During his visit, his seventh to Northern Ireland, Sunak will also carry out a number of community engagements, meeting people involved in public services.

The newly-formed Executive has already written to the British Prime Minister calling for urgent discussions on long-term funding stability to deliver public services.

It's great to be back in Northern Ireland - a special part of our United Kingdom.



After two years, it's clear how important the Assembly's return is to local people - giving them a say in issues that matter.



Now it's time to deliver a brighter future for Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/BEuh4B731C — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 4, 2024

Sunak yesterday visited the headquarters of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland in Co Antrim, where he said the return of Stormont represented a “brighter future for people”.

The return of Stormont will see the Treasury release a £3.3 billion (€3.85 billion) package to support under-pressure public services in Northern Ireland.

The financial package, announced by the UK government before Christmas, includes money to settle the demands of striking public sector workers in the region this year.

Sunak said the offer represents “a generous and fair settlement”.

“And crucially, it is sustainable. It is about ensuring public finances in Northern Ireland are sustainable for the long term. That approach we have taken, I think, will really benefit everyone here,” he said.

“And now that we have got the Executive back up and running, it is right that people have their local politicians focusing on their priorities, starting with public services,” Sunak added.

However, the letter from all Stormont ministers to the British Prime Minister states that the current financial package on offer “does not provide the basis for the Executive to deliver sustainable public services and public finances”.

O’Neill said: “This morning the Prime Minister will meet Executive ministers united in our determination to get the right long-term funding package agreed.

“If we are to tackle the serious problems across public services – in our hospitals and our schools – then how we are funded needs to change and I will be strongly pressing that point at today’s meeting.

“It is critical that the Executive has the right resources to deliver effective public services for all our citizens and we will engage with the Prime Minister to achieve our shared objective.”

Includes reporting by Press Association