'Deepening Atlantic depression' to bring rain and wind on Tuesday and Wednesday

File image of people with umbrellas during rain in Dublin.

File image of people with umbrellas during rain in Dublin.

MET ÉIREANN HAS said there will be damaging gusts and heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday next week as a storm depression approaches Ireland.

Winds will reach Ireland from Monday night after the storm depression develops in the mid-Atlantic earlier in the day.

A weather advisory is in place at the moment until 6pm on Wednesday for the patch of wet and windy weather. The forecaster said it continues to monitor the situation and will provide a further update to the situation tomorrow.

The exact location and timing of the strongest gusts is not yet certain, but Atlantic coastal counties will likely experience the strongest winds on Tuesday.

This will spread slowly eastwards overnight on Tuesday and throughout Wednesday before easing away from Ireland overnight on Wednesday.

Gales will spread across most of the country on Tuesday with “damaging gusts likely in some areas”, commentary from Met Éireann meteorologists said.

It said storm force winds will also be possible at times on Tuesday. The winds will be accompanied by a heavy spell of rain that day.

Showers will continue overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday with potential for some showers to fall as sleet or snow on high ground.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Coastal levels are expected to remain normal this weekend and into Monday. They are expected to be elevated later on Monday night and Tuesday.

As for the rest of today, the forecaster said it will remain cold and blustery with sunny spells and showers. Atlantic coastal counties will see most of the showers overnight but it will be dry elsewhere.

Frost might form in parts overnight, but this should clear tomorrow morning with a cold and bright day to follow. Temperatures will reach highs of five to eight degrees Celsius.