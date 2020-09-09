'I wanted to show it to you guys first': UK rapper Stormzy premiered his new video in a Dublin school today

Please enjoy a snippet of our personal video message from the amazing, inspirational #STORMZY.

Don't worry, you pronounced our name (nearly) perfectly! Such an honour to be chosen. Fantastic video and an inspiring song. Thank you. #Superheroes #meas @Warnermusicirl @accsirl pic.twitter.com/bCYuP3kmbN — Pobalscoil Neasáin (@PSNeasain) September 9, 2020

THE PUPILS AT Pobalscoil Neasáin received a pleasant surprise this morning as they were given the chance to be among the first people to watch the new music video from popular UK rapper Stormzy.

He also gave a good stab at pronouncing the name of the school correctly as he sent a personal message to the students of the north Dublin secondary school before they got to see the video for Superheroes.

“What’s going on people?” he said. “It’s Stormzy here sending love to everyone at Pobalscoil Neasáin. If I pronounce that wrong and you lot are laughing at me please stop.

I wanted to show it to you guys first [because] being students at school, I think it’s important that you guys understand how powerful you are… Despite the colour of your skin, despite where you come from, despite your religion, despite whatever it is that you feel may be holding you back; you are a Superhero. So, I wanted to make this video to inspire you guys, to make you realise that the sky is the limit.

Stormzy has performed in Ireland before, notably when headlining Longitude in 2017. He’d also been due to perform in the 3Arena this year but this was cancelled due to Covid-19.

A huge mural of the rapper in Dublin’s Smithfield was also praised by the man himself before it was taken down.

The video for Superheroes – which celebrates a diverse range of people – also premiered in a number of schools in the UK today.