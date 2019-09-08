This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 8 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mortar bomb found near Strabane police station 'callous attempt to kill' officers

A 33-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of the morning under terrorism legislation.

By Adam Daly Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 1:41 PM
11 minutes ago 399 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4800586
File image
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File image
File image
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested under terrorism legislation following the discovery of a bomb near a Co Tyrone police station yesterday. 

A 33-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of the morning after the discovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Church View area of Strabane. 

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne described the incident as “another callous attempt to kill or maim our officers” after the device found in close proximity to a police station. 

PastedImage-10997 Source: Twitter

Local residents were asked to evacuate from their homes after a suspicious object, placed on a wall close to a number of houses, was discovered by a resident at around 8.30am. 

After being examined by police and ATO it was found to be a viable mortar type device. The device was later made safe and removed for further examination.

In a statement today, Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said it is the view of the PSNI that this device was placed in order “to attack police officers at the nearby police station but it had the capacity to kill or seriously injure anyone in the vicinity”. 

This is not the first time a deadly device has been left in a public space recently and serves to remind us all how little the terrorists responsible care for the lives of local people.                                                            

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said those responsible “have nothing to offer”.

“It only served to bring disruption and fear to the local community in Strabane who reject this dangerous and futile actions.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to end their attacks against the community,” the West Tyrone MP said. 

The PSNI said it is linking the security incident to the hijacking of a delivery driver’s car in the Mount Sion area at around 9.40pm on Friday evening. 

A fake order was placed with a pizza outlet from a phone box on Bridge Street and when the driver arrived at the stated address, his orange coloured Fiat Sedici was taken from him by three men. It was subsequently discovered on fire at Evish Road around 45 minutes later.

The PNSI says it is continuing to conduct enquiries in the area today. The 33-year-old man under terrorism legislation remains in police custody.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie