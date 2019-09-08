Mortar bomb found near Strabane police station 'callous attempt to kill' officers

A MAN HAS been arrested under terrorism legislation following the discovery of a bomb near a Co Tyrone police station yesterday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of the morning after the discovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Church View area of Strabane.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne described the incident as “another callous attempt to kill or maim our officers” after the device found in close proximity to a police station.

Source: Twitter

Local residents were asked to evacuate from their homes after a suspicious object, placed on a wall close to a number of houses, was discovered by a resident at around 8.30am.

After being examined by police and ATO it was found to be a viable mortar type device. The device was later made safe and removed for further examination.

In a statement today, Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said it is the view of the PSNI that this device was placed in order “to attack police officers at the nearby police station but it had the capacity to kill or seriously injure anyone in the vicinity”.

This is not the first time a deadly device has been left in a public space recently and serves to remind us all how little the terrorists responsible care for the lives of local people.

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said those responsible “have nothing to offer”.

“It only served to bring disruption and fear to the local community in Strabane who reject this dangerous and futile actions.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to end their attacks against the community,” the West Tyrone MP said.

The PSNI said it is linking the security incident to the hijacking of a delivery driver’s car in the Mount Sion area at around 9.40pm on Friday evening.

A fake order was placed with a pizza outlet from a phone box on Bridge Street and when the driver arrived at the stated address, his orange coloured Fiat Sedici was taken from him by three men. It was subsequently discovered on fire at Evish Road around 45 minutes later.

The PNSI says it is continuing to conduct enquiries in the area today. The 33-year-old man under terrorism legislation remains in police custody.