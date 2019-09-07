Homes evacuated after suspect device found near Strabane police station

Church View, Strabane Source: Google Street View

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have ordered a number of residents to evacuate from their homes after a “suspicious object” was discovered in Strabane town centre.

The device was discovered in the Church View area this morning.

“A number of homes have been evacuated while the object is examined,” police said, adding that a security alert is ongoing.

Condemning the “reckless thugs” for the incident, SDLP MLA for West Tyrone Daniel Crossan said the device was “found behind the police station”.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that our community is being tortured in this way and put in danger by reckless thugs on an early Saturday morning,” Crossan said.

Alliance Party Councillor for Omagh Stephen Donnelly tweeted calling for those behind this suspect device attack to “get off the backs of the community”.