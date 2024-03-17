Woman and boy taken to hospital after car crashes into them during parade in Stradbally

A WOMAN AND boy were taken to the hospital this morning following a road traffic incident that took place during the St Patrick’s Day parade in Stradbally this morning.

Gardaí sad they responded to reports of a traffic collision that occurred on the Main Street of the town this morning at about 11.30am.

“A woman (30s) and a male youth were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Footage of the incident has been shared widely on social media. It shows a car driving into the back of a small steam engine. A woman is being carted on the back of the engine that is being driven by a boy.

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made.