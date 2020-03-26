Trailer Watch: What film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Vivarium

Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan’s latest feature, Vivarium, was supposed to hit cinemas soon. Instead, you can watch it on Volta.ie from today (you’ll need to sign up to the site). It’s about a couple – played by Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg, who find themselves trapped in a creepy housing estate.

Emma

Yet another film that isn’t getting its theatrical showing – but now’s your chance to see it. Photographer Autumn de Wilde takes on the classic novel, with Anja Taylor Joy playing the title character. This looks sweet but very funny. You can stream via iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

The Invisible Man

This spooky, creepy film is definitely only one for those who don’t mind being totally weirded out. Elisabeth Moss plays a young woman who leaves her abusive boyfriend – only to notices some very odd things happening in her new home. Available on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.