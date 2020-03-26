This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: What film will you stream this weekend?

Cinemas might be closed, but there are other ways to watch. Here are a few.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 12,483 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5058955

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Vivarium

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan’s latest feature, Vivarium, was supposed to hit cinemas soon. Instead, you can watch it on Volta.ie from today (you’ll need to sign up to the site). It’s about a couple – played by Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg, who find themselves trapped in a creepy housing estate.

Emma

Source: ONE Media/YouTube

Yet another film that isn’t getting its theatrical showing – but now’s your chance to see it. Photographer Autumn de Wilde takes on the classic novel, with Anja Taylor Joy playing the title character. This looks sweet but very funny. You can stream via iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

The Invisible Man

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

This spooky, creepy film is definitely only one for those who don’t mind being totally weirded out. Elisabeth Moss plays a young woman who leaves her abusive boyfriend – only to notices some very odd things happening in her new home. Available on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

