Poll: Do you share passwords for streaming services with family and friends?

THERE ARE A plethora of streaming services out there now to watch TV and films on, and membership of such platforms has soared during the pandemic.

And Netflix – the biggest player in the game – is reportedly considering clamping down on people sharing passwords with each other.

Some users have seen a new message appearing when logging onto Netflix saying: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

A spokesperson for Netflix told the BBC that this test was designed to help “ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so”.

So, today we’re asking you: Do you share passwords for streaming services with family and friends?

