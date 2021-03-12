#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 12 March 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Do you share passwords for streaming services with family and friends?

Netflix is reportedly considering clamping down on password sharing.

By Sean Murray Friday 12 Mar 2021, 8:40 AM
58 minutes ago 8,363 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5379114
Image: Depo Photos/PA Images
Image: Depo Photos/PA Images

THERE ARE A plethora of streaming services out there now to watch TV and films on, and membership of such platforms has soared during the pandemic.

And Netflix – the biggest player in the game – is reportedly considering clamping down on people sharing passwords with each other.

Some users have seen a new message appearing when logging onto Netflix saying: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

A spokesperson for Netflix told the BBC that this test was designed to help “ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so”. 

So, today we’re asking you: Do you share passwords for streaming services with family and friends?


Poll Results:

Yes (658)
No (339)
Have no access to streaming services (64)
No interest / No opinion (53)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie