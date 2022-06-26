SIPTU members in Irish Wheelchair Association vote to strike on 5 July

SIPTU MEMBERS EMPLOYED by the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) have voted by 97% to 3% to strike on tuesday 5 July at its care centres nationwide in a pay dispute in which they are demanding their first wage rise for 14 years.

Siptu Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Adrian Kane argued that the failure of these workers to receive a pay rise is not only leading to hardship for them but is also threatening the future of the IWA and the vital services it provides.

Advertisement

“It is with heavy heart our members have decided they have no other option but to conduct industrial action to advance their long running claim for pay justice. This dispute is a direct result of a failure by the Government to engage with unions representing workers throughout the care and community sector on pay and conditions,” Kane said.

He said this industrial action is part of a wider co-ordinated campaign of upcoming industrial action across the care and community sector.

Siptu activist and IWA Personal Assistant, Deborah Walsh, said: “As IWA Personal Assistants we go out into the community and we care for people in their homes. We do their personal care such as toileting and showering.

“We also do social hours, that is bringing members who live in the community out to do things such as shopping or go to the cinema. This ensures that they remain active within their communities.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We have not had a pay rise since before 2008, which is 14 years ago. We do basically the same job as a Healthcare Assistants in the HSE but are paid considerably less. We do a very important job and if we don’t get a proper rate of pay people are going to look for work elsewhere.

“In that situation our service users will suffer and their ability to live independent lives will be threatened. It is concern for those people that is at the heart of our campaign.”