#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 26 June 2022
Advertisement

SIPTU members in Irish Wheelchair Association vote to strike on 5 July

Some workers have not had a pay rise in 14 years, according to Siptu.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 3:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,573 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5800308
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

SIPTU MEMBERS EMPLOYED by the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) have voted by 97% to 3% to  strike on tuesday 5 July at its care centres nationwide in a pay dispute in which they are demanding their first wage rise for 14 years.

Siptu Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Adrian Kane argued that the failure of these workers to receive a pay rise is not only leading to hardship for them but is also threatening the future of the IWA and the vital services it provides.

“It is with heavy heart our members have decided they have no other option but to conduct industrial action to advance their long running claim for pay justice. This dispute is a direct result of a failure by the Government to engage with unions representing workers throughout the care and community sector on pay and conditions,” Kane said.

He said this industrial action is part of a wider co-ordinated campaign of upcoming industrial action across the care and community sector.

Siptu activist and IWA Personal Assistant, Deborah Walsh, said: “As IWA Personal Assistants we go out into the community and we care for people in their homes. We do their personal care such as toileting and showering.

“We also do social hours, that is bringing members who live in the community out to do things such as shopping or go to the cinema. This ensures that they remain active within their communities.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We have not had a pay rise since before 2008, which is 14 years ago. We do basically the same job as a Healthcare Assistants in the HSE but are paid considerably less. We do a very important job and if we don’t get a proper rate of pay people are going to look for work elsewhere.

“In that situation our service users will suffer and their ability to live independent lives will be threatened. It is concern for those people that is at the heart of our campaign.” 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie