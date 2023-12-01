Advertisement

Translink Northern Ireland Railways train, Derry, Northern Ireland
Industrial Action

Public transport in Northern Ireland suspended today due to strike action

The X1 bus service from Dublin-Belfast and the Enterprise train are affected.
1 hour ago

PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN Northern Ireland, including trains and buses, is suspended today due to industrial action by Translink workers.

All Translink timetabled services will not operate today, including some services operating after midnight.

Cross border services will face significant disruption today with the X1 bus service from Dublin to Belfast and the Enterprise train among the services affected. 

In an update on its website, Irish Rail said there will be no service to or from Newry, Portadown and Belfast today, with a reduced Enterprise service operating between Dublin and Dundalk only.

A list of impacted journeys is available on the Irish Rail website.

No bus services – Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro or Glider – will operate today either in Northern Ireland. 

The industrial action comes following budget allocation from the Secretary of State, with Translink not receiving a budget for a pay offer from the Department for Infrastructure.

As a result of this, it is unable to make a pay offer.

Translink said: “Ultimately this issue needs to be resolved for many public sector workers at the NI Executive level.”

The strike action involves workers from the SIPTU, GMB and UNITE unions.

Irish Rail apologised for the inconvenience caused and said customers who have booked on affected services through its website or app will automatically be refunded.

