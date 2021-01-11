Irish-founded Stripe to stop processing payments for Donald Trump's campaign website

STRIPE WILL NO longer process payments for US President Donald Trump’s campaign website, US media is reporting.

The financial-technology company process payments for millions of online businesses, including tech giants like Google and Amazon, and was founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison.

The company had also processed payments for Trump’s campaign site but will now no longer do so, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The move comes following last week’s incidents in Washington D.C. when a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol building, resulting in the deaths of five people.

Trump is facing impeachment for his incendiary rhetoric that led to the attack and the tech world has also turned on Trump, booting him from most of the major online platforms.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch are some of the social media sites that have removed Trump’s presence.

The Trump campaign’s removal from Stripe comes after what the company reportedly calls violation of its policies against encouraging violence.

Stripe previously disabled its payments for social networking site Gab following the 2018 synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead. The shooter in that incident had published anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Gab.

Stripe was valued at roughly $20 billion following a new round of funding in 2018 and remains a private company.