Poll: Do you struggle to pay your rent?

MORE THAN HALF of renting households receive State support in order to meet their housing costs, according to fresh research released today.

A new study from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found that as many as 293,673 households received assistance with the financial burden of rent.

This amounts to 16% of households overall and 54% of those renting. The figure is more than double the number in receipt of equivalent housing supports in 1994.

The ESRI noted that the qualification criteria for housing supports have become more restrictive in recent years.

The report estimates that the share of households eligible to apply to their local authority for support with housing costs fell from 47% to 34% between 2011 and 2019, largely because of a freeze to most income limits.

