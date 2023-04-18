Health and Safety Authority launches investigation into blaze at Stryker facility in Cork

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A FIRE HAS broken out at a medical devices manufacturer in Co Cork.
Reports on social media indicated that the blaze began earlier this afternoon at Stryker’s facility in Carrigtwohill in east Cork, with emergency services attending the scene.
It is not known if there were injuries arising from the incident.
The Health and Safety Authority has told The Journal it is aware of the fire and has commenced an investigation into the incident.
The company employ over 4,100 people across six sites in the county as well as having further operations in Limerick and Belfast.
