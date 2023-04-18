Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 18 April 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo
# Fire
Health and Safety Authority launches investigation into blaze at Stryker facility in Cork
The fire is believed to have broke out at the medical device facility earlier this afternoon.
592
0
8 minutes ago

A FIRE HAS broken out at a medical devices manufacturer in Co Cork. 

Reports on social media indicated that the blaze began earlier this afternoon at Stryker’s facility in Carrigtwohill in east Cork, with emergency services attending the scene. 

It is not known if there were injuries arising from the incident. 

The Health and Safety Authority has told The Journal it is aware of the fire and has commenced an investigation into the incident.

The company employ over 4,100 people across six sites in the county as well as having further operations in Limerick and Belfast.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     