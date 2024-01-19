Govt building 500 new student beds in Dublin city, as part of €61 mill plan for hundreds more

THE GOVERNMENT has unveiled plans to increase the amount of student accommodation available in the country, with plans to build 521 beds for students at UCD and DCU already at tender stage.

The Department of Higher Education is working to activate existing planning permissions secured by third level institutions to develop up to 1,000 student accommodation beds across for students at DCU, Maynooth, University of Limerick and University of Galway, with €61 million approved in principle for the plans.

Additionally, the Department is engaging with the Department of Public Expenditure on proposals for 1,254 students beds for UCD, 358 beds for Trinity College Dublin, and plans for 830 beds for DCU.

Vacant properties which have been identified by the Department of Housing could also end up being used to provide more student accommodation.

A spokesperson said this short-term approach has been necessary “in the context of the housing challenges faced and the inability of higher level institutions to build due to construction costs.”

It added that a longer-term strategy is still needed.

Submissions by education institutions are expected to be made to the Department in the first quarter of this year, in order for accommodation building proposals to be assessed.

The Department said that the amount of digs accommodation on offer will increase this year, following a promotional campaign.