#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Student tells court he forgives man who punched him during late-night mugging in Dublin

The victim woke up the next day with very little memory of the assault, the court heard.

By Claire Henry Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 6:50 PM
23 minutes ago 2,891 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5811051
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

THE YOUNG VICTIM of a violent late-night mugging has told a court that he forgives the man who punched him and took his phone.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that in the early hours of 13 September 2018, a 19-year-old student at Trinity College was out socialising with some friends.

Sometime after 2am he was standing outside Londis on Westmoreland Street with his wallet in his hand. 

The court heard that a woman ran toward the victim, snatched the wallet out of his hand, and ran off. The victim ran after the woman, and at Aston Place, he attempted to get his wallet back. 

Garda Dabhach Dineen told Fiona McGowan, BL, prosecuting, that two other men then arrived and demanded the victim hand over his phone. One of these men was Anthony Dennis (37) of Lally road, Ballyfermot. 

The court heard Dennis struck punched the victim with force. The victim fell to the ground and Dennis and three others searched through his pockets and took his phone. 

The court heard the victim woke up the next day with very little memory of the assault, and with a lump on the back of his head and pain in his jaw. He noticed his phone and wallet were missing and went to Store Street garda station to report the crime.

Gardaí obtained CCTV footage from locations on Westmorland Street and Aston Place, and Dennis was identified. Dennis, who had been due to stand trial for this incident, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm earlier this week. 

Dennis has 330 previous convictions, which include convictions for assault causing harm, theft, drug offences, criminal damage, possession of an article and road traffic offences. 

A victim impact statement was handed into the court, outlining the victim’s injuries. In the statement the victim, who is now aged 21, said that he is more cautious walking around Dublin but that he forgives Dennis for his actions. 

Rebecca Smith, BL, defending, told the court that her client had written a letter of apology expressing his regret and remorse, which had been accepted by the injured party. The court heard that Dennis had a difficulty with drugs at the time of the offence. 

Judge Pauline Codd said the offending conduct was greatly aggravated by the fact that Dennis had similar previous convictions and had been on bail at the time of the assault. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

From the CCTV footage, the judge noted that Dennis had punched the injured party with force and then proceeded, with three others, to search his pockets while he lay on the ground. 

Judge Codd noted the accused’s guilty plea, his apology to the injured party and his personal circumstances.

She sentenced him to five years in prison but suspended the final year under the condition that Dennis keep the peace and be of good behaviour for one year post-release. 

Judge Codd backdated the sentence for the time already served.

About the author:

About the author
Claire Henry

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie