Dublin: 6°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Third-level students to get once-off €250 Covid payment before Christmas

All domestic and EU full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students are eligible for the payment.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 14,129 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5272567
Higher education minister Simon Harris announced the scheme today.
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

AROUND 200,000 THIRD-level students will receive a payment or refund worth €250 in the coming weeks, as part of a scheme announced today.

The once-off payments are aimed at compensating students for the upheaval they have experienced this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funding worth €50 million, which was announced as part of Budget 2021, will give the financial assistance to all domestic and EU full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Students who avail of the SUSI grant will receive a €250 top-up in their grant before Christmas. Those who do not receive the grant can reduce any outstanding payments by €250 or receive a credit note for their institution.

In some cases, alternative arrangements will be made for the payment of the monies to students.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said the payment is a recognition of the financial challenges caused by the shift to online learning.

“We hope it can go some way to compensating students for any equipment a student may have had to pay for – such as a desk, chair, or new laptop,” he said.

Covid-19 has disrupted all our lives but for young people, it has resulted in many missed moments and many key life experiences. Today is a chance to recognise that.

Minister Harris and Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins met with the presidents of all third level institutions to discuss college life in 2021 today.

Minister Harris also encouraged students who may be experiencing challenges or difficulties to text 50808 – a 24/7 helpline to help students with any issues they may have.

