Poll: Should teenagers be encouraged to reduce meat intake as part of their schooling?

THE IRISH FARMERS Association has called for ‘propaganda’ to be removed from secondary schools that encourages students to eat less meat and highlights veganism.

The Green Schools resource pack is produced by An Taisce and is about reducing carbon footprint as part of efforts to fight climate change.

Among the ideas in the pamphlet are ‘Meatless Mondays’, encouraging students to swap ideas for ‘healthy alternatives’.

An Taisce has defended the resource, saying that it has not been distributed to schools but is available for teachers to download. It adds that the advice contained is backed up by international research.

