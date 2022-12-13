Student nurses and midwives to get extra accommodation, meal and uniform allowances

STUDENT NURSES AND midwives will be paid at 80% of the payscale of a starting staff nurse or midwife during their final-year internships, under plans approved by Cabinet today.

Students will also receive an €80 nightly rate for accommodation up to €300 per week for those who are away from their normal place of residence while attending practice placements.

Student nurses and midwives in years one to three of their studies will each receive €500 per year as a targeted measure to contribute towards meeting the extra costs of meals associated with practice placements outside the student’s core placement site.

Student nurses and midwives will also be able to avail of, on a vouched basis, the reasonable cost of uniform laundry services during periods of overnight accommodation.

Two additional uniforms for student nurses and midwives will also be provided at the start of their internship.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he was pleased to be introducing the enhanced Travel and Subsistence Scheme for student nurses and midwives.

“For student nurses and midwives on their final-year internship, I am ensuring that their salary is set in line with the recommendation of the McHugh Report, by increasing their rate of pay to 80% of point one of the staff nurse/midwife pay scale – this measure, worth €3.6 million, demonstrates further our commitment to retaining talent throughout our nursing and midwifery degree programmes, and our appreciation for the effort and dedication shown by students during their crucial final-year internships,” he said.

Donnelly said the enhanced Travel and Subsistence supports for all eligible student nurses and midwives will be backdated to the start of the current academic year, September 2022.

The INMO has welcomed the new measures, stating that it is important in the context of supporting student nurses and midwives but also in building measures to retain them on qualification.

INMO student and new graduate officer Roisin O’Connell said:

“Students are affected by the same cost-of-living challenges as their qualified colleagues, with many of them struggling to meet the costs of transportation, fuel, heating, accommodation, and other necessities for completing their training. This includes the cost of accommodation away from home during placements, which is simply unaffordable for students.”

Travel is a big part of student placements, but some students will have to pay for accommodation in two places, she said. The supports to help with expenses and uniforms “will mean a lot to our student members”.