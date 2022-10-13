Students to stage walk-out from lectures this morning in cost of living protest

THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS are expected to walk out of lectures this morning in protest against the rising cost of living and its effects on young people.

Third-level students plan to leave lectures early at 11.11am and assemble on their campuses to symbolise the risk of students dropping out of courses due to financial burdens.

The Union of Students’ in Ireland (USI) said the protest aims “to remind college authorities and politicians that students aren’t an endless money pit”.

Since the UK left the EU, Ireland has had the highest third-level fees in the bloc of €3,000, which is the student contribution charge levied on students who qualify for the ‘Free Fees’ scheme.

Budget 2023 announced a once-off €1,000 reduction to the student contribution charge. The USI welcomed the reduction but lamented that it applies for only one year.

“While the ‘once-off’ €1,000 reduction is of course welcome, students are left not knowing where they stand for the future,” the union said in a statement.

“And the reduction comes too late for students who have already deferred their places in college this year because they could not afford the costs.”

The protest this morning is demanding the abolishment of the student contribution charge, increased funding for the higher education sector and a minimum wage that matches a living wage, particularly for PhD researchers.

It is also demanding protections for renters, rent reductions and subsidisation of purpose-built student accommodation from public funds.

The USI has encouraged students to email TDs to bring their attention to today’s protest and the challenges faced by students paying for college fees, accommodation, transport, learning materials and living expenses.

An email template says: “As I’m sure you are aware, the students in third level have been facing significant financial pressures as a result of the cost of living crisis, and I do not believe Budget 2023 tackles the root cause of the issues.”

“The current student accommodation crisis – coupled with Ireland’s high third level fees, have put a huge strain on the wellbeing and finances of students in Ireland,” the email outlines.

“It is imperative for the future of higher education in Ireland that the student voice can be heard at all levels in a non-tokenistic manner, and your support in our action would be greatly appreciated.”

Trade union Siptu issued a message of support for the student protest yesterday.

In the Dáil last week, Sinn Féin spokesperson on higher education and TD Rose Conway-Walsh said the students walking-out of lectures have “well-justified demands”.

“Three of their demands centre around the crisis in student accommodation, yet this year’s budget is the third consecutive budget from the Government with no allocation for student accommodation,” Conway-Walsh said.

“Students have had to defer their courses, sleep in cars and travel long distances. Will the Government look again at student accommodation and stop avoiding the inevitability of investing in such accommodation? Will it listen to these students?”

In response, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said the government is “pursuing a new policy in regard to student accommodation”.

“For the first time as a State, we are going to invest in getting underway projects that have been stuck and building college-owned affordable accommodation. We will update the Cabinet committee on housing on this next week,” Harris said.

The minister said he was due to meet representatives of the USI on the matter.

He said the government “took a number of cost-of-living measures in the budget, such as the first reduction in the contribution fee in more than two decades”.