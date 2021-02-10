Students set to return to special classes in secondary schools on Monday week after deal reached

THE TEACHERS’ UNION of Ireland has said its members will facilitate the reopening of special classes in post-primary schools from Monday 22 February.

An agreement has been reached between TUI, Fórsa and the Department of Education.

The union also said it will facilitate the return of Leaving Certificate students from some point in the same week, subject to public health advice.

Speaking this evening, TUI President Martin Marjoram said: “While emergency remote teaching and learning continues, the TUI has engaged intensively and positively with all education stakeholders to work towards the safe re-opening of schools for priority groups in line with public health advice and as early as is possible.

“In this regard, the Union’s Executive Committee this evening decided that its members would facilitate the re-opening of special classes in Post-Primary schools from Monday, 22nd February given that a number of concerns expressed by the Union have been addressed.

“In taking this decision, the Union acknowledges the vital importance of face-to-face provision for this cohort of students and took note of the range of additional supports and measures that have been agreed to protect students and staff.

“These measures, which had been sought by TUI, include full contact tracing and fast-track testing, provision of high grade PPE for special education teachers and arrangements for staff in high risk health categories and pregnant teachers to continue to provide remote learning.

“Clearly, all risk mitigation measures and safeguards will need to be strictly adhered to at school level. At national level, all measures must be kept under ongoing review, not least to take account of the emerging new variants of Covid-19. The health and safety of students, staff and their families cannot be compromised.”

Meanwhile, at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting this evening a motion by TDs Eoghan Murphy and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill on sustaining education during the Covid crisis was passed. The motion requested a review into consistency of remote learning while schools are closed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told his party members today that Covid variants are making it harder to ease restrictions but that the priority is schools returning and housing construction recommening.