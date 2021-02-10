#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

Students set to return to special classes in secondary schools on Monday week after deal reached

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland has said its members will facilitate the reopening of special classes from 22 February.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 8:19 PM
26 minutes ago 8,399 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5351052
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

THE TEACHERS’ UNION of Ireland has said its members will facilitate the reopening of special classes in post-primary schools from Monday 22 February.

An agreement has been reached between TUI, Fórsa and the Department of Education.

The union also said it will facilitate the return of Leaving Certificate students from some point in the same week, subject to public health advice.  

Speaking this evening, TUI President Martin Marjoram said: “While emergency remote teaching and learning continues, the TUI has engaged intensively and positively with all education stakeholders to work towards the safe re-opening of schools for priority groups in line with public health advice and as early as is possible.   

“In this regard, the Union’s Executive Committee this evening decided that its members would facilitate the re-opening of special classes in Post-Primary schools from Monday, 22nd February given that a number of concerns expressed by the Union have been addressed. 

“In taking this decision, the Union acknowledges the vital importance of face-to-face provision for this cohort of students and took note of the range of additional supports and measures that have been agreed to protect students and staff.

Related Read

10.02.21 Covid-19 linked with wider set of symptoms than previously thought, study suggests

“These measures, which had been sought by TUI, include full contact tracing and fast-track testing, provision of high grade PPE for special education teachers and arrangements for staff in high risk health categories and pregnant teachers to continue to provide remote learning.   

“Clearly, all risk mitigation measures and safeguards will need to be strictly adhered to at school level. At national level, all measures must be kept under ongoing review, not least to take account of the emerging new variants of Covid-19. The health and safety of students, staff and their families cannot be compromised.”

Meanwhile, at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting this evening a motion by TDs Eoghan Murphy and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill on sustaining education during the Covid crisis was passed. The motion requested a review into consistency of remote learning while schools are closed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told his party members today that Covid variants are making it harder to ease restrictions but that the priority is schools returning and housing construction recommening. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie