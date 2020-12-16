#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Students at Kerry school advised to stay at home up until 30 December after 17 Covid cases confirmed

“It has been uncommon to see an outbreak of this scale among a school population,” a HSE letter sent to parents said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 10:48 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Vyaseleva Elena
Image: Shutterstock/Vyaseleva Elena

ALL STUDENTS AT a primary school in Co Kerry have been told to restrict their movements after 17 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Parents of students at Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin have been sent a letter from the HSE to say that a public-health team is investigating the Covid-19 outbreak, and contact tracing has begun for the 17 confirmed cases.

All other students at the school will be referred for two tests by the HSE in the meantime, and will receive advice on times and dates for those tests. Staff will also be tested.

The letter advises any child who has not previously been identified as a Covid-19 case, or a close contact of a confirmed case, has to restrict their movements for 14 days – that’s until 30 December.

‘Restricting their movements’ means not physically attending school, and avoiding contact with people and social situations as much as possible, including not going to shops unless necessary. The households of staff and students at the school must also restrict their movements until the results of the Covid-19 tests come back.

Any child previously identified as a case or a close contact doesn’t need to be referred for further testing, the letter advises.

“In the Irish experience with Covid-19 this far, it has been uncommon to see an outbreak of this scale among a school population,” the letter said.

“School management at Scoil Mhuire had implemented, and continues to implement, appropriate Covid control measures.”

