Students urged to seek €500 fee subsidy, as only one in four have applied

HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER Simon Harris has urged students to apply for a subsidy to their college fees, as only one in four have sought the grant so far.

The Department of Further and Higher Education is offering some students €500 to put towards their contribution fee.

Those whose household income is between €62,000 and €100,000 can apply for the grant.

Although around 40,000 students are estimated to be eligible for the grant, recent figures suggest only 10,000 have applied.

Speaking today, Harris said: “We have been working hard to reduce the cost of going to college for students and their families by putting money back into people’s pockets.

Advertisement

“That’s why we have brought in important changes for this academic year so that more people can avail of the supports available.

“While a large number of students have already applied for the grant, there are potentially tens of thousands more who could be availing of this support.”

Families who wish to apply or are unsure whether they can claim the grant can use the ‘eligibility reckoner’ at susi.ie.

Separately, the household earnings threshold for the €1,500 grant towards the student contribution fee has increased from €55,240 to €62,000.

This year, the Special and Band 1 maintenance grant rates increased by 14% and all the other maintenance grant rates increased by 10%.

The increase in student earnings outside of term time from €4,500 to €6,552 has also come into effect this academic year and there has been a reduction in the eligibility period from five years to three for mature students who did not complete a degree and are returning to college to pursue an approved course at PLC, undergraduate or postgraduate level.