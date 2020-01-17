HSE warns students to check vaccination status as 132 mumps cases reported last week

THE HSE IS warning students at colleges and universities to ensure they are fully vaccinated against mumps.

There were a total of 132 cases of mumps reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) last week.

Mumps is spread between people by coughing and sneezing and can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva.

Symptoms include fever, headache and painful swollen salivary glands.

Mumps activity peaked in May of 2019, but it declined during the summer months.

However, mumps cases began increasing again in the second week of September.

This coincided with the reopening of schools, colleges, institutes of technology and universities. At the time, universities in Dublin issued warnings to students about the outbreak.

The HSE has now issued fresh warnings over mumps outbreaks around the country as students begin returning to colleges and universities.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, HSE assistant national director of public health Dr Kevin Kelleher said that outbreaks are happening because a large portion of 15 to 30-year-olds in Ireland don’t have full protection against mumps.

“It’s a consequence of the fact that a large-ish portion of our 15 to 30-year-olds have not got a full protection against mumps from the MMR vaccine because not all of them are getting the vaccine or are only having one dose,” Dr Kelleher said.

“You need to have at least two doses to protect yourself properly,” he said.

The HSE is asking students to check their vaccination status before returning to college.

“If they’re not sure at all, just have a vaccine before you go back to college,” Dr Kelleher said.

“You really do need to make sure before you go back to college that you have the vaccine,” he said.

“What we’re really trying to do is to ensure that this doesn’t on to the point where it will start affecting students’ performance, particularly around the time of exams later in the year.”

Vaccinations

The HPSC says the best protection against mumps is to be age appropriately vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

Children are routinely recommended the MMR vaccine at 12 months and at the age of 5-6 through the national immunisation programme.

Older children and adults particularly those born since 1978, who never had the MMR vaccine or only one dose, should speak to their GP about getting the vaccine, the HPSC says.

Receiving two doses of MMR vaccine will protect about 88% of individuals who have received the vaccine against clinical mumps.