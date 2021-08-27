Roadmap for easing the final phase of restrictions to be discussed by Covid sub-committee

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin told Government figures that there cannot be any unacceptable delays in the reopening of live music and arts events.

THE ROADMAP FOR the next phase of reopening will be discussed today by the Covid-19 sub-committee.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met on Wednesday where it is understood it agreed there should be a move towards a personal responsibility approach by individuals.

However, it is understood it recommended that a target of 90% of over 16s being fully vaccinated be achieved before the full easing of all restrictions is permitted.

This is expected to take four to six weeks.

There was some confusion in government circles yesterday in relation to the letter from NPHET, with some senior figures stating that it is not very clear, and there were no specific dates or phases mentioned.

They questioned what NPHET is in favour of opening or allowing next month, stating that these issues will be teased out in the sub-committee meeting today.

A full Cabinet meeting on Tuesday will sign off on the final plan.

Those working in the live entertainment industry have been calling for clarity on when they can reopen, with ministers stating this week that a plan will make clear how the industry will operation in the months ahead.

It is understood that Arts Minister Catherine Martin has made it known that waiting another six weeks to reopen live events would be an unacceptable delay.

She is understood to have said the industry has waited long enough, and the threshold is something the industry could not agree to.

With Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan stating this week that he would have little issues with live events, such as Electric Picnic, taking place where only fully vaccinated people in attendance, sources state that in the short-term, further freedoms for vaccinated people could be approved for places and events such as concerts, theatres, bingo and bowling.

Some ministers will also push for the reopening of indoor classes such as dance, drama, music as well as yoga and fitness classes.

The hospitality sector is looking for the scrapping of the 11.30pm closing time, and for seating at the bar to be allowed, with social distancing, which sources state will also be discussed.

While it had been expected that live concerts may be allowed in mid September, the latest advice from NPHET has placed a question mark over such a move.

Public transport is expected to return to 100% capacity on 1 September.

Holohan indicated this week that in a number of weeks we could reach the point where Covid Certs and checks are no longer required, given the level of vaccination.

The legislation underpinning the use of the Covid cert and vaccine pass in a hospitality context is due to lapse on 9 October, with some government sources stating that might be the time to let normal pub and restaurant operations to resume, however, others state it is too soon to say whether that might be the date.

Those in government circles are eager to move on from the position of setting rules and regulations around the how people behave, with one source stating that now is the time to “get on with it”. However, there are concerns within Cabinet that the Taoiseach remains overly cautious.