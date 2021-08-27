#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 27 August 2021
Advertisement

Roadmap for easing the final phase of restrictions to be discussed by Covid sub-committee

A full Cabinet meeting on Tuesday will sign off on plan.

By Christina Finn Friday 27 Aug 2021, 6:00 AM
31 minutes ago 608 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5532220
Minister for Culture Catherine Martin told Government figures that there cannot be any unacceptable delays in the reopening of live music and arts events.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Minister for Culture Catherine Martin told Government figures that there cannot be any unacceptable delays in the reopening of live music and arts events.
Minister for Culture Catherine Martin told Government figures that there cannot be any unacceptable delays in the reopening of live music and arts events.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE ROADMAP FOR the next phase of reopening will be discussed today by the Covid-19 sub-committee.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met on Wednesday where it is understood it agreed there should be a move towards a personal responsibility approach by individuals.

However, it is understood it recommended that a target of 90% of over 16s being fully vaccinated be achieved before the full easing of all restrictions is permitted. 

This is expected to take four to six weeks.

There was some confusion in government circles yesterday in relation to the letter from NPHET, with some senior figures stating that it is not very clear, and there were no specific dates or phases mentioned. 

They questioned what NPHET is in favour of opening or allowing next month, stating that these issues will be teased out in the sub-committee meeting today.

A full Cabinet meeting on Tuesday will sign off on the final plan.

Those working in the live entertainment industry have been calling for clarity on when they can reopen, with ministers stating this week that a plan will make clear how the industry will operation in the months ahead. 

It is understood that Arts Minister Catherine Martin has made it known that waiting another six weeks to reopen live events would be an unacceptable delay.

She is understood to have said the industry has waited long enough, and the threshold is something the industry could not agree to. 

With Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan stating this week that he would have little issues with live events, such as Electric Picnic, taking place where only fully vaccinated people in attendance, sources state that in the short-term, further freedoms for vaccinated people could be approved for places and events such as concerts, theatres, bingo and bowling.

Some ministers will also push for the reopening of indoor classes such as dance, drama, music as well as yoga and fitness classes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The hospitality sector is looking for the scrapping of the 11.30pm closing time, and for seating at the bar to be allowed, with social distancing, which sources state will also be discussed.

While it had been expected that live concerts may be allowed in mid September, the latest advice from NPHET has placed a question mark over such a move.

Public transport is expected to return to 100% capacity on 1 September.

Holohan indicated this week that in a number of weeks we could reach the point where Covid Certs and checks are no longer required, given the level of vaccination. 

The legislation underpinning the use of the Covid cert and vaccine pass in a hospitality context is due to lapse on 9 October, with some government sources stating that might be the time to let normal pub and restaurant operations to resume, however, others state it is too soon to say whether that might be the date.

Those in government circles are eager to move on from the position of setting rules and regulations around the how people behave, with one source stating that now is the time to “get on with it”. However, there are concerns within Cabinet that the Taoiseach remains overly cautious. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie