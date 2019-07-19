Hundreds of Irish Subaru cars recalled due to defect in passenger airbag

SUBARU IRELAND HAS issued hundreds of recall notices to drivers across the country due to a defect in passenger airbags.

Certain Baja, Legacy and Outback models of passenger vehicles produced between 2017 and 2019 are now subject to a voluntary recall.

According to the recall notice, this is due to a safety issue being identified.

It warned that a defect in the gas generator of the passenger airbag can lead to an uncontrolled release when the airbag is triggered and loosens metal fragments.

This can cause injuries to passengers, it said.

The recall affects 739 vehicles in the Republic of Ireland.

Subaru Ireland has written directly to all customers inviting them to attend a registered garage where necessary repairs and/or replacement of parts will be carried out free of charge, according to the recall notice.

If you believe that your vehicle may be impacted by this recall, then you can contact Subaru Ireland on 01 403 3969 or alternatively, email them at info@subaru.ie.

Subaru Ireland has been contacted for a statement.