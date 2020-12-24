10 binge-worthy series to watch over Christmas

NO MATTER HOW many series you’ve binge-watched, there are always more out there to enjoy.

Here’s a list of some of our favourites to watch – from across the globe.

The Morning Show

Apple TV

Steve Carell plays a morning TV host who’s fired during a sex scandal – and Jennifer Aniston plays his colleague. In comes Reese Witherspoon, the newcomer who shakes things up. “The Morning Show has such an A-list cast you would think it would shy away from being in any way edgy, but that’s not the case and it’s actually an extremely watchable take on the #MeToo era and is frequently very funny,” says our reporter Ronan Duffy.

Borgen

Netflix

If you haven’t watched this fantastic Danish political drama series yet, time to catch up before its fourth series lands. Netflix has snapped it up, so no time like the present. It’s a look at the life of (fictional) politician Birgitte Nyborg, and the impact that becoming Prime Minister has on her life. It’s a gripping series, whether you’re a political nerd or not.

The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix

Based on the Walter Trevis novel, this stars the luminous Anya Taylor-Joy as a young orphan, Beth Harmon, who becomes an amazing chess player. We follow her journey as she battles sexism, and deals with the impact of addiction.

13 Commandments

Walter Presents/Channel 4

This Dutch-language series based in Belgium is one for crime fans. Originally released in 2017, it’s about a veteran cop and his new partner, who are tasked with figuring out the identity of a serial killer. The killer targets people who have broken the 10 Commandments, in a nod to the David Fincher film Se7en.

The Twelve

Walter Presents/Channel 4 app

Off to Belgium we go for this series, which is about a jury trial of a woman accused of killing her friend in 2000 and her young daughter 18 years later. It’s crammed with multi-layered characters (some sympathetic, some not so). We get an insight into the lives of some of the jurors, as well as the lives of Fri Palmers – the accused woman – her ex-husband and his new wife, and her late friend’s animal activist dad.

Trapped

Amazon Prime

This series is set in a tiny Icelandic fishing port, and has got quite the wintry feel about it. It’s about Andri, a local police detective who’s tasked with figuring out how a headless and limbless torso ended up in the port. Does it involve someone on the big Danish ferry that just rolled in? Or does it have links to some local businessmen? There are two series of Trapped (and another one currently in production), and it just gets better with every episode.

Stranger

Netflix

This South Korean crime thriller series was a big hit at home, and named one of the New York times’ best TV shows of 2017. The episodes are long and meaty, so it’s one for if you really have plenty of time to dig in. It’s about Hwang Si-mok, a Prosecutor who is left without empathy or social skills after surgery. He meets Police Lieutenant Han Yeo-jin while investigating a murder case – but their attempts to solve it are continually foiled.

Dark

Netflix

This multi-layered, dense and sometimes disturbing German series is a treat for the brain – though you’ll be asking ‘who was that? What’s going on here?’ quite a bit. It’s about time travel, a missing boy, and the interconnectedness of the inhabitants of a small town that’s in the shadow of a nuclear plant…

When They See Us

Netflix

This 2019 US drama, directed by Ava DuVernay, centres on the events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case, where five men were falsely accused of the rape and assault of a woman.

Seinfeld

RTÉ Box Sets

Let’s end on a classic series. Yes, some of the episodes aged worse than others, but if you want some comedy escapism you can’t beat Seinfeld.