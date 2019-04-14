This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 14 April, 2019
Sudan wants the international community to back its new military rulers

The plea came from its foreign ministry.

By AFP Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 2:31 PM
32 minutes ago 853 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4591336
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

SUDAN’S FOREIGN MINISTRY has urged the international community to back the country’s new military rulers to help “democratic transition”.

“The ministry of foreign affairs is looking forward to the international community to understand the situation and to support the transitional military council … in order to achieve the Sudanese goal of democratic transition,” the ministry said in a statement

Sudanese protest organisers have presented demands to the country’s new military rulers, urging the creation of a civilian government.

Thousands remained outside Khartoum’s army headquarters overnight to keep up the pressure on a military council that took power after ousting veteran leader Omar al-Bashir on Thursday.

A 10-member delegation representing the protesters delivered their demands during talks with the council late last night, according to a statement by the Alliance for Freedom and Change umbrella group.

“We will continue… our sit-in until all our demands are met,” including the formation of a fully civilian government, said one of the alliance’s leaders, Omar al-Degier.

The group insists on civilian representatives joining the military council and on the creation of a fully civilian government to run day-to-day affairs.

Later today, the military council is due to hold meetings with several political parties, state media reported.

“We surely want our demands to be met, but both sides will have to be flexible to reach a deal,” said a demonstrator who spent the night at the army complex.

Talks between protest leaders and Sudan’s new rulers were followed today by a meeting between Washington’s top envoy to Khartoum, Steven Koutsis, and the military council’s deputy.

Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Himeidti, told Koutsis “about the measures taken by the military council to preserve the security and stability of the country,” the official SUNA news agency reported.

Himeidti is a field commander for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) counter-insurgency unit, which rights groups have accused of abuses in the war-torn Darfur region.

Burhan talks the talk

Sudan Sudanese demonstrators Source: AP/PA Images

Yesterday, the new chief of the military council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan vowed to dismantle Bashir’s regime, lifting a night-time curfew with immediate effect.

Burhan also pledged that individuals implicated in killing protesters would face justice and that protesters detained under a state of emergency imposed by Bashir during his final weeks in power would be freed.

Burhan took the oath of office on Friday after his predecessor General Awad Ibn Ouf stepped down little more than 24 hours after ousting Bashir.

Tens of thousands of people have massed outside the army headquarters since April 6, initially to urge the military to back their demand that Bashir be removed.

But while celebrating the fall of both men in quick succession, protesters remain cautious.

Degier said their demands include restructuring the country’s feared National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), whose chief Salih Ghosh resigned yesterday.

Amnesty International urged the military council to examine Ghosh’s actions during a crackdown against protesters during the final weeks of Bashir’s rule.

Gulf allies voice support 

The newly formed 10-member transitional council contains several faces from Bashir’s regime.

Yesterday evening, the new military ruler named NISS deputy head Jalaluddin Sheikh to the council, with Himeidti as its deputy head.

Key regional power-brokers Saudi Arabia and the UAE voiced backing for the transitional council.

Saudi Arabia has promised an aid package, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Sudan is part of a UAE and Saudi-led military coalition fighting Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.

That marked a dramatic shift by Khartoum, which aligned itself with the Gulf Arab monarchies at the expense of close ties with their arch-rival Iran.

The International Criminal Court has longstanding arrest warrants against Bashir for suspected war crimes during the regime’s brutal campaign of repression in Darfur, where a decade-and-a-half of conflict has killed 300,000 people.

Amnesty demanded Saturday the deposed president be handed over to the Court. But the military council has said it would never extradite Bashir or any other Sudanese citizen.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie