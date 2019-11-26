Man arrested following investigation into sudden death of baby in Armagh

A 31-YEAR-old man has been arrested following an investigation into the sudden death of a baby in Co Armagh earlier today.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death in the Keady area of the Northern Ireland county.

A man was arrested in the Craigavon area and has been taken to Banbridge Police Station where he is being questioned by detectives.

A post-mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death. The PSNI said there are no further details at this time.