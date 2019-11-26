This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Man arrested following investigation into sudden death of baby in Armagh

The sudden death of the baby occurred in the Keady area earlier today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 5:33 PM
The Keady area in Co Armagh.
Image: Google Street View
The Keady area in Co Armagh.
The Keady area in Co Armagh.
Image: Google Street View

A 31-YEAR-old man has been arrested following an investigation into the sudden death of a baby in Co Armagh earlier today.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death in the Keady area of the Northern Ireland county.

A man was arrested in the Craigavon area and has been taken to Banbridge Police Station where he is being questioned by detectives.

A post-mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death. The PSNI said there are no further details at this time. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

