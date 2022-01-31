Johnson apologises as Gray report says No 10 parties showed 'failures of leadership and judgement'

GATHERINGS HELD IN Downing Street during Covid-19 restrictions showed “failures of leadership and judgement” by No 10 and the UK Cabinet Office, Sue Gray’s report has found.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised in the House of Commons after the redacted Gray report on the “partygate” allegations of lockdown-busting gatherings was published this afternoon.

Gray found that “at least some of the gatherings” she investigated represent “a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time”.

“There were failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” the report said.

Speaking in the last few minutes, Johnson told the Commons: “Firstly, I want to say sorry – and I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.”

“It’s no use saying this or that was within the rules and it’s no use saying people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone,” he said.

Johnson said he “accepts Sue Gray’s general findings in full” and “above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now”.

Advertisement

“First it is time to sort out what Sue Gray rightly calls the fragmented and complicated leadership structures of Downing Street which she says have not evolved sufficiently to meet the demands of the expansion of Number 10 and we will do that, including by creating an Office of the Prime Minister with a permanent secretary to lead Number 10.”

Gray report

In a statement, the Cabinet Office said Gray had provided an “update” on her investigation to the Prime Minister.

The document is a limited version of the report into No 10 and Whitehall parties during Covid-19 restrictions in the UK.

Gray said the Downing Street garden was “used for gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight” and “this was not appropriate”.

The report concluded: “The gatherings within the scope of this investigation are spread over a 20-month period – a period that has been unique in recent times in terms of the complexity and breadth of the demands on public servants and indeed the general public.

“The whole of the country rose to the challenge. Ministers, special advisers and the Civil Service, of which I am proud to be a part, were a key and dedicated part of that national effort.

“However, as I have noted, a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did. There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government. This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded.”

Police are investigating the gathering in the Cabinet Room in No 10 on Boris Johnson’s birthday in 2020, Sue Gray’s update on her inquiry suggests, as well as gatherings on at least eight separate dates.

Scotland Yard last week asked Gray to make only “minimal reference” to gatherings being investigated by its officers.

Downing Street has so far refused to commit to publishing a fuller version of Gray’s findings once the police investigation has concluded.

The report reveals 12 events are being investigated by the police, including a gathering in the Downing Street flat and an event to mark Boris Johnson’s birthday in June 2020.

While Gray makes some broad findings about “failures of leadership and judgment” in parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office, her report makes clear that the police investigation prevented more substantial findings being presented.

“As a result of the Metropolitan Police’s investigations, and so as not to prejudice the police investigative process, they have told me that it would only be appropriate to make minimal reference to the gatherings on the dates they are investigating.

“Unfortunately, this necessarily means that I am extremely limited in what I can say about those events and it is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report setting out and analysing the extensive factual information I have been able to gather.”

Reaction

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey is calling on Boris Johnson to resign.

“Everyone knows Boris Johnson broke the rules and lied to the country,” Davey tweeted folloiwng the publication of the report.

“It’s time Conservative MPs did their patriotic duty, listened to their constituents and stood up for decency by sacking Boris Johnson,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“He must go before he does our country any more harm.”

Similarly, Labour MP and Chair of the Common Standards Committee Chris Bryant tweeted:

“Behaviour that is difficult to justify. A serious failure to observe high standards. Failures of leadership and judgement. Excessive consumption of alcohol in a professional workplace. Gatherings that should not of been able to take place. And that’s just the update!”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner told Sky News: “I think that would be terrible for the Conservative Party and MPs to try and blame civil servants when it is the Prime Minister himself that has to take responsibility here.”

She said Tory MPs should not try to “prop up the Prime Minister when they know he’s broke the law, when they know he’s acted inappropriately”.

She added: “If they choose to try and defend that, then I think what actually will happen is it will have a devastating impact on the brand of Conservatives who have always prided themselves on upholding the British principles, upholding the law of the country, and I think it will start to erode the trust and frustrate Conservative voters.”