Suella Braverman has been sacked as UK Home Secretary by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

LAST UPDATE | 22 minutes ago
SUELLA BRAVERMAN HAS been sacked as British home secretary.
British prime minister Rishi Sunak took action following her unauthorised article criticising the way pro-Palestinian protests had been policed.
A Downing Street source said Sunak “asked Suella Braverman to leave Government and she has accepted”, with James Cleverly taking her job.
The Conservatives said Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.
But sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for Sunak as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected next year.
Braverman said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary.”
Ominously for Sunak, she added: “I will have more to say in due course.”
Cleverly’s appointment as Home Secretary leaves a vacancy in his former role of foreign secretary.
And in a move which raised eyebrows across Westminster, former prime minister David Cameron was seen in Downing Street, raising speculation that he could be in line for a dramatic return to government – potentially at the Foreign Office.
Braverman had come under pressure in recent days after she was accused of stoking tensions ahead of planned Remembrance events and protests against the Israeli attacks on Gaza in London over the weekend.
Writing in The Times, Braverman said “hate marchers” intend to use the Armistice Day protest as a “show of strength”.
The Home Secretary also characterised alleged reports that organisers of Saturday’s march were linked to Hamas as “disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster”.
Braverman said: “I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza.
“They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups — particularly Islamists — of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland.
“Also disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster are the reports that some of Saturday’s march group organisers have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas.”
When asked about these comments in The Times, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told The Journal: “I can’t really interpret her comments. I’m not exactly sure what was meant.”
The leader of the Liberal Democrats said that Sunak had shown “sheer cowardice” in keeping Braverman in post as Home Secretary for as long as he did, as his party demanded a general election.
Ed Davey said: “Suella Braverman was never fit to be home secretary. Rishi Sunak knew this and he still appointed her.
“It was the Prime Minister’s sheer cowardice that kept her in the job even for this long.
“They need to put us all out of our misery and call a general election now.”
-With additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper
