UK police respond to 'serious incident' amid reports of shooting involving schoolchild

POLICE IN THE UK are at the scene of a “serious incident” in Suffolk, amid reports that a pupil has been involved in a shooting on their way to school.

The Ipswich Star reports that the incident involves a Year 11 pupil (who are usually aged around 15 or 16), and that the extent of the victim’s injuries are not known.

In a statement, Suffolk Constabulary said officers were alerted to reports of a shooting in Grange Farm just after 8.40am this morning.

Road closures are in place in the area, and members of the public are being asked to avoid locations where these are in place.