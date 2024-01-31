Poll: Have you ever watched Suits?

Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams in Suits. Alamy Stock Photo
The legal drama has seen a resurgence in 2023.
THE US LEGAL drama Suits has set a new US streaming record, according to data released by Nielsen.

Despite the show finishing in 2019, the show racked up 57.7 billion minutes watched on Netflix in 2023.

It has surpassed The US Office which previously set the record at 57.1 billion minutes in 2020.

Suits has a longer run time of 83 hours compared to The US Office at 73 hours total, so it had a significant advantage in beating the sitcom.

The cast joked about the show’s resurgence in popularity while presenting the Best Drama Series award at the Golden Globes this year.

The children’s show Bluey was the second most watched show in 2023, coming in at 43.9 billion minutes on Disney+.

So today we’re asking: Have you ever watched Suits?


No, not my thing (856)
Yes, I love it (587)
Started watching, but couldn't get into it (249)



