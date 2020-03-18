Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies following sulky crash in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses and particularly motorists with dash cams as they investigate a road traffic collision and the death of a horse following an illegal sulky race in Limerick.

The incident occurred on St Patrick’s Day around 2.20pm, outside Rathkeale, gardaí said.

A horse which was being raced at the time is believed to have collapsed from exhaustion after those racing the animal collided with two parked cars.

The horse’s remains were discovered in a ditch shortly afterwards.

According to a source, there were “about fifty” persons involved in the race, between those participating and those in attendance.

“Gardaí in Newcastle West are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the N21 at Coolanoran, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick on March 17, 2020,” said a garda spokesman.

“At approximately 2.20pm, two parked vehicles were damaged and a horse was abandoned, which later died at the scene. The collision occurred whilst there was an illegal sulky race taking place on the N21.”

The spokesman added: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly road users with video footage, to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20048, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Limerick Animal Welfare said they received a “heartbreaking call” at 7.30am yesterday, from a couple who discovered a “young horse tied to a tree, hidden away from view” and struggling to breathe.

“There was absolutely nothing for him to eat or drink. His thin, wet body could take no more,” they said.

“He had collapsed and did not have the strength to get up. Our volunteer rushed to rescue him. We have aptly named him Patrick and hope he survives his harrowing start in life,” they added.

A number of volunteers eventually managed to raise the horse and assist it to safety.

Limerick Animal Welfare said it had received over €2,500 in donations to pay for medical treatment for the horse.

“This is the second pony found in a collapsed and neglected estate in the last few days. Why are people not held to account for this, it make me so angry,” said a concerned citizen.