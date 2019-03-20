This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Body of young horse that was used for sulky racing dumped on Dublin road

A woman found the horse’s body while she was out walking with her dog.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,015 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4549849
The horse was found on Peamount Road on Monday (car belongs to My Lovely Horse volunteer).
Image: My Lovely Horse
The horse was found on Peamount Road on Monday (car belongs to My Lovely Horse volunteer).
The horse was found on Peamount Road on Monday (car belongs to My Lovely Horse volunteer).
Image: My Lovely Horse

A HORSE WHOSE body was found dumped in a skip bag on the side of a Dublin road was likely used in sulky racing, a charity has said.

A woman who was out walking her dog on Monday came across the horse’s body on Peamount Road in south county Dublin. She contacted the My Lovely Horse charity and co-founder Martina Kenny went to the scene this morning. 

She told TheJournal.ie that the horse, which she estimated was under the age of two when it died, looks as if it had been used for sulky racing.

“She was shaved like they do for sulkies, her mane was shaved. And she was wearing shoes which she shouldn’t have been at that age. Her feet were still growing, she must have been in so much pain.

“She was a small little pony, she shouldn’t have even been in a sulky trap. They don’t have the strength.”

The charity regularly comes across abandoned horses, both alive and dead, who have been used in sulky racing. The ones who are alive are often so weak they do not survive long after they are saved. 

“Every single week we get a call of either a dying horse or a dead horse. All around Dublin we’ve had to put horses down, it’s happening everywhere,” Kenny said. 

Some are injured, others are starving and have been left with absolutely nothing.

One horse on the northside was so emaciated they had to get a vet to come put her down. 

And there was another near Dunsink in Finglas, we had to put her down. There was the body of another horse beside her. 

Kenny said this was all in the space of three weeks. 

“It’s just crazy, people are dumping animals like rubbish.”

Regulation

There were calls last year for tighter regulations in relation so sulky racing after a number of instances including one where a horse was found collapsed in a housing estate in Cork. 

Just days before this incident a video had emerged of an exhausted pony being dragged by two youths on a public road after collapsing as it carried a cart.

An inquest in January last year into the death of a 12-year-old who was thrown from a sulky car on a public road recommended specific by-laws to regulate their use.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath soon after introduced a bill to the Dáil which would prohibit sulky racing, but there has been little movement from the government to put specific legislation in place.

Last year Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, whose remit is animal welfare, told McGrath that the use of sulkies or any other horse-drawn vehicles on the roads is a “legitimate activity provided it is done in a safe manner giving due care and consideration to other road users and the animal’s well being”.

He said illegal racing activities taking place on roads, involving any type of vehicle, was a matter for An Garda Síochána and the Department of Transport.

His department did roll out a number of courses to promote good horse welfare among sulky owners in Dublin Cork and Tipperary last year.

He said the course encouraged participants to move away from “the road racing practices to racing on tracks and to engage with the regulated sport of harness racing on tracks as operated by the Irish Harness Racing Association”.

“The course provider has a clear understanding of the cultural sensitivities surrounding participation in road-racing.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The Brexit destroyer': British papers round on Speaker Bercow after step to block May's vote
    118,424  100
    2
    		Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Tyrone nightclub tragedy
    91,253  39
    3
    		More to Ireland den dis? Alan Partridge 'Men Behind the Wire' clip prompts amusement, bemusement
    80,745  54
    Fora
    1
    		With Brexit (seemingly) days away, UK firm Paysafe secured e-money approval in Ireland
    157  0
    2
    		UK chain Leon spotted a third Dublin restaurant location – but is in no rush to open it
    21  0
    The42
    1
    		'Here's a pic of me at work' - AFLW star hits back at 'derogatory comments' in photo storm
    91,123  22
    2
    		Dublin ace forward undergoes surgery for fractured jaw following clash with Tyrone keeper
    49,183  89
    3
    		Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    27,297  75
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Are you guilty of leeching off someone else's Netflix password?
    8,631  7
    2
    		Megan Barton Hanson called Love Island bosses 'amazing' for showing her support... it's The Dredge
    7,125  0
    3
    		'There were some signs early on': Amy Schumer has discussed her husband's autism
    7,058  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Former soldier settles case over health problems he claims were caused by anti-malaria drug
    Man jailed for animal cruelty days before his son died moves to appeal his three-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    GSOC investigating car crash in which two men died in Louth
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    DUBLIN
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    Woman who stole over €40,000 from former GP she was caring for jailed for two years
    Most Dublin pubs expect to grow in 2019 as gin trend continues, but they're worried about Brexit
    CORK
    Man (40s) dies after motorcycle collides with car in Co Cork
    Man (40s) dies after motorcycle collides with car in Co Cork
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    Galway secure league semi-final berth, while Rebel revival keeps Cork in the hunt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie