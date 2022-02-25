Two dead after earthquake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island

AT LEAST TWO people have died after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island.

The quake came just minutes after a less violent tremor as residents had begun evacuating their houses.

The quake hit the island’s north at a depth of 12 kilometres, about 70 kilometres from the town of Bukittinggi in West Sumatra province, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Two people died and 20 were injured in West Pasaman – about 17 kilometres from the epicentre – according to the head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Suharyanto.

Indonesia’s meteorological agency BMKG warned people to stay away from slopes over fears of landslides at the peak of the rainy season.

The quake was felt in the neighbouring provinces of Riau and North Sumatra and as far away as Malaysia and Singapore. No tsunami warning has been issued.

“We all fled our home (after the first quake),” Yudi Prama Agustino, 36, told AFP. “I have a one-year-old baby, so in panic I pushed the stroller out of the house.”

Agustino’s hometown in Agam district is another 40 kilometres from Bukittinggi.

“I noticed there was an earthquake because my kids’ toys fell over. I panicked because there were also my in-laws in the house and they are quite old and sick,” Agustino said of the first tremor that was recorded at 5.0 by USGS.

“Once we were outside a much stronger 6.2 quake happened and everybody panicked,” he added.

Images shared with AFP from Pasaman city, near the quake’s epicentre, showed partially collapsed houses with bricks lying on the ground and holes in the walls.

The town mayor’s residence also suffered damage with glass shattered all over the floor, according to Suharyanto.

Television footage showed patients being wheeled out of a hospital in West Sumatra’s provincial capital Padang.

© – AFP, 2022