Poll: Have you been affected by the ban on large gatherings this summer?

THE GOVERNMENT YESTERDAY announced that no licences will be issued for events of over 5,000 people until September at the earliest, throwing summer plans into uncertainty for many.

A number of music festivals pulled the plug in response to the announcement – Body Soul, Indiependence, and All Together Now – while others have yet to issue official statements.

These measures will also have implications for other outdoor music and sporting events. The GAA and the FAI are still waiting to see what the nuances of the ruling will mean for sport this summer.

So, today we’re asking: Have you been affected by the ban on large summer gatherings?

