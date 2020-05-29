This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 May, 2020
The weather is going to be absolutely lovely this June bank holiday weekend

Temperatures will remain in the 20s all weekend.

By Sean Murray Friday 29 May 2020, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 6,232 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5110836
Tyler Byrne (3) and Mollie Murphy (3) from Dublin digging a hole on Burrow Beach in Sutton earlier this week.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WE’RE IN FOR a dry, warm bank holiday with temperatures to reach as high as 25 degrees across the weekend.

Today will be mostly dry and sunny with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees. South and east coasts will be slightly cooler with moderate to fresh south-east breezes.

A clear night is in store, with the possibility of temperatures staying in low double figures wherever you are.

While there’ll be a bit of cloud in the west tomorrow morning, Saturday is set to be another dry, fine day with highest afternoon temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees. Again, southern and eastern coasts will be a bit cooler than more inland areas.

That pattern will carry on into Sunday, with highest temperatures of 24 degrees this time.

The odd light shower may creep back back in Monday afternoon but the bank holiday will be generally dry and sunny.

Temperatures will rise slightly again to between 22 and 25 degrees.

Looking further ahead, it looks like next week will be slightly cooler with highest temperatures in the mid-teens before becoming more unsettled. 

