An arrivals screen in Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport on 16 January.

An arrivals screen in Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport on 16 January.

THE CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE has signed off on mandatory quarantine for those travelling into the country without a negative PCR test, as well as passengers from “high risk areas” such as South Africa and Brazil.

Passengers will have to pay for their own stay in quarantine hotels which are to be policed by private security firms. The measures are expected to be signed off on by Cabinet today.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said, if introduced, mandatory quarantine could be in place for a year – affecting some people’s holiday and Christmas plans.

“I don’t think we would reverse (it) until everyone is vaccinated and then heading into winter you wouldn’t want to open flights before Christmas.

“People who may like to take a summer holiday in August, people who would like to see their relatives this Christmas that they didn’t see last Christmas, that would probably be off the agenda,” Varadkar said.

All non-essential travel is not recommended at present, but some people have gone on holiday in recent weeks, and others are planning to later this year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Poll: Are you planning a holiday abroad this year?

