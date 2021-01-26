#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 26 January 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Are you planning a holiday abroad this year?

Leo Varadkar has said summer holidays might be off the agenda.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 9:38 AM
10 minutes ago 3,956 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5335620
An arrivals screen in Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport on 16 January.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images
An arrivals screen in Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport on 16 January.
An arrivals screen in Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport on 16 January.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

THE CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE has signed off on mandatory quarantine for those travelling into the country without a negative PCR test, as well as passengers from “high risk areas” such as South Africa and Brazil.

Passengers will have to pay for their own stay in quarantine hotels which are to be policed by private security firms. The measures are expected to be signed off on by Cabinet today.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said, if introduced, mandatory quarantine could be in place for a year – affecting some people’s holiday and Christmas plans.

“I don’t think we would reverse (it) until everyone is vaccinated and then heading into winter you wouldn’t want to open flights before Christmas.

“People who may like to take a summer holiday in August, people who would like to see their relatives this Christmas that they didn’t see last Christmas, that would probably be off the agenda,” Varadkar said.

All non-essential travel is not recommended at present, but some people have gone on holiday in recent weeks, and others are planning to later this year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Poll: Are you planning a holiday abroad this year?


Poll Results:

No (124)
Yes, in the autumn (28)
Yes, in the summer (21)
Yes, in the winter (16)
Yes, before the summer (7)
Yes, for Christmas (3)
I already went on holiday this month (2)







About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie