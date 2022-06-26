Poll: Are you going on a foreign holiday this summer?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
WE ARE APPROACHING the end of the national school year which means we’re just about to hit the peak of people travelling on their summer holidays.
Dublin Airport, along with many other airports across Europe, are dealing with the gratest demand for their services since 2020.
This morning, we want to know: Are you going on a foreign holiday this summer?
Poll Results:
