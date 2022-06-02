Summer supply of gas to Ireland 'unlikely' to be affected by Ukraine war

GAS NETWORKS IRELAND has said that disruption to supplies is unlikely this summer.

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is anticipated that restrictions on the importation of Russian gas to the EU will not significantly impact on gas supply to Ireland.

The company said Ireland’s gas supply will be met by indigenous supply from the Corrib gas field and via the interconnection with the UK, which is largely sourced from UK indigenous sources and Norway.

Furthermore, as of early last month, the UK’s storage facilities were 79% full, an historical record high for the season.

Maurice Power, Gas Networks Ireland’s Future Networks Manager said particular consideration was given to the invasion of Ukraine and energy security concerns regarding the supply of Russian gas to Europe.

“Based on the assessment of all supply sources to Ireland and anticipated demand levels, it is not envisaged that there will be a disruption to Ireland’s gas supply during the summer months.

“Our interconnector with the UK is set to continue as the dominant supply source for Ireland, with Corrib anticipated to operate at its forecasted capacity during the summer period.

“Gas demand is forecast to be slightly lower over the coming summer period compared to the previous year, due to several factors including the current high wholesale gas prices. We have continuous communication channels in place with key regulatory and upstream stakeholders in relation to maintaining security of supply,” he said.

Power said that as has happened in previous years, it is anticipated that gas demand for heating in homes and businesses will decrease as temperatures rise.

The demand for gas-fired electricity generation will likely increase as wind levels drop.

“Gas-fired power generation continues to play a key role in complimenting the intermittent nature of wind generation.

Last summer gas accounted for up to 69% of daily electricity generation. In April we already started to see gas’s share of the electricity mix rise, with a daily peak of 80% and closing the month at 52% of Ireland’s electricity generation. This trend is expected to continue through summer 2022,” he added.

Power said that the company were focused to finding alternatives to meet the State’s climate change commitments.

He said there were plans to replace natural gas with “indigenously produced renewable gases”, such as biomethane made from farm and food waste and hydrogen made from renewable electricity.

“We can significantly reduce emissions in a number of key sectors while further enhancing Ireland’s energy security and diversity,” he added.