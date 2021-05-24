'Good sunny spells' forecast for coming days as temperatures set to increase

AFTER A COLD and wet spell across Ireland, things are finally looking up on the weather front with temperatures set to increase and sunshine forecast for the coming days.

There’s still a risk of hail amidst the scattered showers today, as that strangely persistent visitor continues to make its presence felt this May. However, Met Éireann is predicting that showers will ease this evening and temperatures will tick up, reaching highs of 14 degrees celsius.

It will be largely dry across the country tonight and that will continue tomorrow, with the exception of scattered showers in Munster. That drizzle is set to clear up tomorrow evening and highest temperatures will reach 16 degrees.

Temperatures are set to continue to gradually increase and Wednesday will be mainly dry with “good sunny spells” in the morning and evening.

Met Éireann says it will feel “rather pleasant” with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light variable breezes.

The mercury is forecast to climb to 17 degrees on Thursday, however rain and cloud in the west and south will gradually extend across the country.

Things will improve again on Friday as the rain clears off and temperatures remain high. Good weather is forecast for the weekend, with temperatures set to remain in the high teens across Ireland.