It's another dry and sunny day, and temperatures are to hit up to 26 degrees

IT’S SET TO be dry and hot day across the country as temperatures are to reach as high as 26 degrees.

Met Éireann has said maximum temperatures will generally range between 22 and 26 degrees, highest in parts of the midlands and west.

However, the forecaster said it will be a little cooler on eastern and southern coasts due to an onshore breeze.

Tonight is due to be dry with long, clear spells. Temperatures will drop as low as 11 to 15 degrees.

Tomorrow is forecast to be another dry and sunny day, however Met Éireann has said the sunshine may turn a little hazy at times.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range between 20 and 24 degrees in most places.

Looking forward to Saturday, it is again due to be a dry and sunny day, with the sunshine expected to turn a little hazy at times.

It will again be warm in most places with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees.

Sunday is due to be a dry and sunny day in most areas, however, some cloud is forecast to develop during the afternoon and evening, and may bring the odd rain shower.

Temperatures are set to remain high, ranging between 21 to 25 degrees.