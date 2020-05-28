This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 28 May, 2020
It's another dry and sunny day, and temperatures are to hit up to 26 degrees

A warm and sunny weekend is in store.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 May 2020, 7:32 AM
1 hour ago 6,973 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5109681
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

IT’S SET TO be dry and hot day across the country as temperatures are to reach as high as 26 degrees. 

Met Éireann has said maximum temperatures will generally range between 22 and 26 degrees, highest in parts of the midlands and west. 

However, the forecaster said it will be a little cooler on eastern and southern coasts due to an onshore breeze. 

Tonight is due to be dry with long, clear spells. Temperatures will drop as low as 11 to 15 degrees. 

Tomorrow is forecast to be another dry and sunny day, however Met Éireann has said the sunshine may turn a little hazy at times. 

Highest afternoon temperatures will range between 20 and 24 degrees in most places. 

Looking forward to Saturday, it is again due to be a dry and sunny day, with the sunshine expected to turn a little hazy at times. 

It will again be warm in most places with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees. 

Sunday is due to be a dry and sunny day in most areas, however, some cloud is forecast to develop during the afternoon and evening, and may bring the odd rain shower. 

Temperatures are set to remain high, ranging between 21 to 25 degrees. 

