Sunak heads to Belfast to sell Protocol deal as Donaldson says 'key issues of concern' remain

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak will travel to Northern Ireland today after securing a deal with the EU that he promised would be a “turning point” for the region after years of post-Brexit tensions.

The new deal, dubbed the Windsor Framework, removes barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a “veto” to politicians in Stormont on EU law – a set of concessions from Brussels that went further than some expected.

But it still includes a role for the European Court of Justice, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Tory backbenchers now set to study closely the details of the complex set of arrangements in the coming days.

Sunak, who is also expected to speak to backbench MPs later today, spoke at length in the Commons on the deal as he sought to see off any threat of rebellion from within his own ranks.

But the reception so far has been warm, with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson welcoming “significant progress” even as he warned that “there remain key issues of concern” regarding the deal.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Donaldson said he recognises that progress has been made, including around a number of the areas the DUP has concerns over, but insisted his party will take time to study the deal before giving their verdict.

“These proposals go some way to addressing those concerns but there remain some issues where we continue to engage with the government, and we will take our time,” he said.

“As the Prime Minister said, this is a very complex agreement, we need to understand it, the legal text we only received yesterday afternoon so we’re going to take time to study the legal text, to get legal advice on it, and then we’ll come to a conclusion on the agreement as a whole.”

Asked by RTÉ’s Morning Ireland if the party would make their decision before the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement or the local council elections, Donaldson said: “I’m not focused on any particular deadline. I want to ensure we get this right.

“Those are not factors in my thinking. This will depend on what we find in the legal tax, what our assessment of all of that is, how we engage with the government, the consultations we will undertake, and then we’ll come to a view on this.”

‘Doesn’t cut the mustard’

However, some members of the DUP have already expressed a view.

Ian Paisley Jr told BBC’s Newsnight that his “gut instinct” is that the deal “doesn’t cut the mustard”, while Sammy Wilson has said he fears Northern Ireland’s “position in the United Kingdom is not going to be restored” by the deal.

Asked whether there is division within his party, Donaldson said: “No there isn’t.

“Colleagues will, of course, express opinions, but the DUP will take a collective decision on this. That will involve our party officers, our assembly members, our members of parliament and ultimately, perhaps even our party executive.

“It’s important we get this right. We need to examine in detail the legal text and indeed, in their interviews, both Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley have made clear that we need to examine the legal tax and understand exactly what this agreement is.”

The view of the party will be crucial, if the deal is to help restore power-sharing at Stormont.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has cautioned that there is little scope to make any changes to Sunak’s deal.

Cleverly told BBC Breakfast: “We don’t want to change this. It is a finely balanced document. We have got the European Commission to move a very, very long way from their starting point.

“We really value their engagement and their willingness to be flexible to help resolve some of the outstanding issues. We don’t want them to start changing things back again.

“This is really good deal. I hope everyone recognises how much we have achieved for the people of Northern Ireland.”

DUP ‘right to take their time’

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said the deal is a “really significant step in the right direction”.

“I think it sends a signal to people in Northern Ireland that the European Union has listened to their concerns particularly Unionist concerns and has done everything they can to try to respond to those concerns,” he said.

I think a lot of credit is due to the Prime Minister as well, in terms of really changing the relationship between the UK and the EU.

“I think we do now have a platform I hope that everybody can see as a real stepping stone now to a new and much more positive relationship between the UK and the EU and therefore, also between the UK and Ireland, because of course as part of the EU, we were very much part of this difficult discussion.”

Coveney said the DUP should not be rushed to endorse or support the deal over the coming days.

“They’re right to take their time here because this has been a really difficult issue for unionism as a whole and a very difficult issue for the DUP, and so any resolution is something that of course, they’ll want to fully understand,” he said.

“The important thing is for everybody to give time for that process to conclude. The Prime Minister is in Northern Ireland today, for that reason, and we need to give him the time and space to speak to all of the parties and to give them the reassurance that they need to support this deal.”

Coveney said it is “unlikely that we’re going to go back into negotiation” given that the Windsor Framework has replaced the previous Protocol deal.

Asked whether it will be enough to convince the DUP to return to power-sharing in Stormont, he said: “That’s a matter for the DUP.

“As we know, they’ll make their own decisions. They always do. They won’t be pushed around and they won’t be rushed, and so I think the deal will speak for itself in terms of the content of that deal.”

Stormont break

MPs are expected to get a vote on the deal, but Downing Street has not so far said when or how such a vote might take place.

A key part of the deal is an emergency “Stormont brake” on changes to EU goods rules that can be pulled by the Northern Ireland Assembly, with No 10 hopeful that it will ensure concerns over a “democratic deficit” are addressed.

The Prime Minister called it a “very powerful mechanism” for Stormont to use when it has concerns over EU law, as he heralded the overall deal as a “decisive breakthrough”.

“Together we have changed the original Protocol and are today announcing the new Windsor Framework,” he said.

“Today’s agreement delivers smooth-flowing trade within the whole United Kingdom, protects Northern Ireland’s place in our union and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Leaders in the EU and beyond hailed the progress too, with von der Leyen praising the “new chapter in our partnership” while French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of the “important decision”.

US President Joe Biden said it was an “essential step” in protecting the Good Friday Agreement, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the EU had moved “a lot” to facilitate a deal.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who until only recently had been urging Sunak to see the benefits of the newly-jettisoned Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, has remained silent.

A source close to the former prime minister said that he is continuing to study and reflect on the Government’s proposals.

But elsewhere within the Conservative ranks there was enthusiastic backing for the Prime Minister, with many senior Tories praising the deal.

‘Historic moment’

Northern Ireland minister and former Brexit rebel Steve Baker was one of the most ardent backers of the prime minister’s deal, comparing the level of “statecraft” involved in the negotiations to that leading up to the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking on ITV1’s Peston, Baker said: “I think it’s a really historic moment.

“I think this is capable of bringing this awful rollercoaster row to an end, if the DUP are satisfied with it. I think it’s an incredibly important moment.”

Writing in the Telegraph, Chairman of the backbench 1922 Graham Brady said: “The so-called ‘Windsor Framework’ won’t be perfect but it looks like a massive step forward.”

Tory Brexiteers in the European Research Group (ERG) are to meet today and will convene MP Bill Cash’s so-called “star chamber” of lawyers to scrutinise the deal before deciding whether to back it.

The Protocol was designed to prevent a hard border with Ireland after Brexit but means Northern Ireland has continued to follow EU rules on goods to prevent checks being needed when crossing into the Republic.

Unionists’ anger over the trade barriers in the Irish Sea culminated in the DUP collapsing power-sharing in February last year, leaving Northern Ireland without an executive or an assembly.

Additional reporting from Jane Moore.